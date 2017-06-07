FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Porte shines on Dauphine time trial as Froome disappoints
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 2 months ago

Porte shines on Dauphine time trial as Froome disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Road - Final - Men's Road Race - Fort Copacabana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016.Richie Porte (AUS) of Australia prepares for the start of the raceBryn Lennon/Pool

BOURGOIN-JALLIEU, France (Reuters) - Australian Richie Porte sent a warning to his Tour de France rivals by winning the Criterium du Dauphine's fourth stage, a 23.5-km individual time trial, as Chris Froome struggled on Wednesday.

BMC rider Porte clocked a best time of 28 minutes 7 seconds to beat German Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) by 12 seconds and Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 24.

Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after the solo effort between La Tour du Pin and Bourgoin-Jallieu.

Team Sky's Froome, the defending champion who tipped Porte as possibly his main rival for the Tour, produced a below-par performance as he finished 37 seconds off the pace.

However, results are hard to assess on the Dauphine as top riders usually use it as a Tour warm-up and try not to peak to soon ahead of the gruelling three-week race, which starts on July 1.

Spain's Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) was two seconds ahead of Froome, while last year's Tour de France runner-up Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) lost almost two minutes.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.