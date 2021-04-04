Cycling: Schaer out of Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated area

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles - France - September 19, 2020. CCC Team rider Michael Schaer of Switzerland in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

OUDENAARDE, Belgium - Swiss Michael Schaer was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated areas, organisers said on Sunday.

The AG2R-Citroen rider was told to leave the race by stewards 107 kilometres from the finish after he disposed of a bottle where not permitted.

The sanction comes three days after the new International Cycling Union’s rule came into force.

The Tour of Flanders is the second of five Monuments, the major one-day races of the elite calendar.