FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Armstrong criticizes Tour organizers for Ullrich snub
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 28, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 months ago

Armstrong criticizes Tour organizers for Ullrich snub

1 Min Read

File photo: Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (C) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015.Fred Lancelot

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong on Wednesday hit out at Tour de France organizers for not inviting former champion Jan Ullrich, who admitted to doping, to the start of the race in his native Germany.

"Rolling out the red carpet for the likes of Jalabert, Virenque, Hinault (and many others) yet not inviting Jan? Pfft," Armstrong said on Twitter. He ended the tweet with an expletive.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles that he won from 1999-2005 for doping. Ullrich won the race in 1997.

Tour organizers declined to comment.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.