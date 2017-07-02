FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: A day on the Tour de France
July 2, 2017

Factbox: A day on the Tour de France

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Team Sky rider and race leader Geraint Thomas of Britain in action.Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf, Germany, to Liege in Belgium on Sunday:

Statistic of the Day: 69.19

In kph, the maximum speed reached in the final sprint by German Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), who won the second stage.

Quote of the Day:

"There was a huge internal pressure and they were controlling everything I could say. It was being made clear to me; it did not suit my character at all" - Quick-Step Floor rider Philippe Gilbert in French sports daily L'Equipe on his former team, BMC Racing.

Fact of the Day:

The four riders in the breakaway were Tour de France debutants. Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) are all taking part in their first Tour.

Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

