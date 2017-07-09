Factbox: A day on the Tour de France

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 181.5-km Stage 9 from Nantua to Chambery, France - July 9, 2017 - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe of Britain in action.

CHAMBERY, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 181.5-km ride from Nantua on Sunday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 72.5

In kph, the speed of Australian Richie Porte when he skidded off the road and hit a wall of rocks in the treacherous descent from the Mont du Chat.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Richie was quite instrumental in slowing that group down, saying this is not the time to attack the leader of the race, so thanks to Richie" - Chris Froome after his rival Richie Porte asked Italian Fabio Aru to slow down the pace following the Briton's mechanical problem on the ascent to the Mont du Chat.

FACT OF THE DAY: Chris Froome lost a key team mate when lieutenant Geraint Thomas suffered his fourth crash in the race, sustaining a broken collarbone.