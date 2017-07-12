FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 6:33 PM / a month ago

Factbox: A day on the Tour de France

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Eymet on Wednesday.

Statistic of the Day: 64

In kph, the average speed of stage winner Marcel Kittel on the last 500 meters of the stage.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "We've been drinking champagne everyday!" - Belgian Philippe Gilbert after his Quick-Step Floors team mate Marcel Kittel of Germany won his fifth stage of this year's race.

FACT OF THE DAY: Three of the riders in the top 12 of the general classification crashed during the 11th stage, on the eve of a key mountain stage in the Pyrenees. Third-placed Romain Bardet, fifth-placed Jakob Fuglsang and 12th-placed Alberto Contador hit the deck in separate incidents.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

