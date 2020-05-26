Demare undergoes surgery on broken wrist, will be ready for August

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - The 200.5-km Stage 19 from Lourdes to Laruns - July 27, 2018 - Groupama-FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France before the start. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Sprinter Arnaud Demare is undergoing surgery on a broken wrist but is expected to be fit when the season restarts in August, the former French champion said on Tuesday.

“It’s an unfortunate event but it will not change the fact that I will race again in August,” said Demare, who sustained the injury during a training ride earlier this month.

Demare, 28, has two Tour de France stage wins and one Giro d’Italia stage victory to his name and won the Milan-Sanremo ‘Monument’ classic in 2016.

The elite season has been suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis but will resume in August, with the Tour de France being scheduled for Aug. 29-Sept 20.