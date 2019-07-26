Landslide forces Tour organizers to cut 20th stage short

TIGNES (Reuters) - The 20th stage of the Tour de France will be cut short from 130km to 59km and will skip one major climb because of landslides, organizers said on Friday.

A hailstorm and a landslide forced the race jury and organizers to stop Friday’s 19th stage and the extreme weather conditions having damaged other roads. Saturday’s penultimate stage will go straight from Albertville to the final 33km ascent to Val Thorens.

The stage will start at 1230GMT and will not go through the Cormet de Roselend, a 19.9km ascent at 6%.

Colombian Egan Bernal is the new race overall leader after dominating his rivals in Friday’s stage, which was effectively halted at top of the Col de l’Iseran.