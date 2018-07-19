Cycling: Former champion Nibali out of Tour after crash

L’ALPE D’HUEZ, France (Reuters) - Former champion Vincenzo Nibali has pulled out of the Tour de France with a fractured vertebra suffered in a crash near the end of the 12th stage on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Astana rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 138-km (85.74 miles) 19th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to La Toussuire-Les Sybelles in the French Alps mountains, France, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Italian crashed with about four kilometers left on l’Alpe d’Huez but got up and ended the stage in seventh place, 13 seconds behind winner and race leader Geraint Thomas.

Nibali was later taken to hospital where scans revealed a fractured vertebra.

The 33-year-old Italian, who was fourth in the overall standings - two minutes and 37 seconds off the race lead - was following an attack from Chris Froome when he suddenly hit the ground but he did not assign any blame for the crash.

“There were two police motorbikes and the road became narrow, there were no barriers and Froome attacked, traffic slowed down and I fell,” said Nibali.

“My back hurts. I had trouble breathing and now I don’t feel well standing.”

Nibali said on his Twitter account that he will return home on Friday for recovery.