July 15, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Porte crashes out of Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROUBAIX (Reuters) - Australian Richie Porte has pulled out of the Tour de France after damaging his shoulder in a crash 10 kilometers into the ninth stage, a 156.5-km ride from Arras on Sunday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 156.5-km Stage 9 from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix - July 15, 2018 - BMC Racing Team rider Richie Porte of Australia after a crash. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The BMC Racing rider, who also crashed out of the Tour last year, was one of the main contenders to finish on the podium in Paris.

Porte finished fifth overall in 2016.

He was sitting 10th in this year’s race, 57 seconds behind yellow jersey holder Greg van Avermaet of Belgium.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
