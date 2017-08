FILE PHOTO: Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 212.5-km Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France - July 3, 2017 - Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia wins the stage.

PARIS (Reuters) - World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.

"Peter Sagan is disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France after today's tumultuous sprint in Vittel," Philippe Marien told reporters.