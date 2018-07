VALENCE, France (Reuters) - World champion Peter Sagan claimed his third win of this year’s Tour de France when he prevailed on the 13th stage, a 169.5-km ride from Bourg d’Oisans on Friday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 169.5-km Stage 13 from Bourg d'Oisans to Valence - July 20, 2018 - Groupama-FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France, UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia sprint for the stage win. REUTERS/Stephane Mahë

The Slovak beat Norway’s Alexander Kristoff and Frenchman Arnaud Demare, who were second and third, respectively.

Briton Geraint Thomas retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.