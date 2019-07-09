Sports News
July 9, 2019 / 3:52 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Viviani wins Tour de France stage four, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

1 Min Read

Cycling - Tour de France - The 213.5-km Stage 4 from Reims to Nancy - July 9, 2019 - Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy wins the stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

NANCY, France (Reuters) - Italy’s Elia Viviani won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 213.5-km flat ride from Reims on Tuesday. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider beat Norwegian Alexander Kristoff and Australian Caleb Ewan in a mass sprint finish. France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after being cheered on all the way from Reims by massive crowds of locals and tourists. A three-man breakaway featuring Frenchman Yoann Offredo, Swiss Michael Schaer and Belgian Frederik Backaert was kept on a tight leash by the peloton and they were all reined in 16 kilometres from the finish.

The main contenders, including defending champion Geraint Thomas, had a quiet day in the peloton. Wednesday’s fifth stage is a 175.5km hilly ride from St Die des Vosges to Colmar.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below