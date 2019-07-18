Australian rider Dennis located at Tour stage finish

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Bahrain-Merida News Conference - Brussels, Belgium - July 5, 2019 - Bahrain-Merida riders Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Rohan Dennis of Australia attend a news conference. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, France (Reuters) - Rohan Dennis made it back to his Bahrain Merida team bus, having gone off the radar after abandoning the Tour de France on Thursday.

Time trial world champion Dennis, one of the favorites for Friday’s individual effort against the clock, pulled out 80km from the finish of the 12th stage, organizers said.

The Australian’s team Bahrain Merida, however, were unable to locate him for over an hour, before he was spotted with his bike parked against the team bus near the finish line.

“Our priority is the welfare of all our riders so will launch an immediate investigation but will not be commenting further until we have established what has happened to Rohan Dennis,” Bahrain Merida had said in a statement.

According to French TV, Dennis was seen arguing with his team car before climbing off his bike.