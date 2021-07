Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 7 - Vierzon to Le Creusot - France - July 2, 2021 Bahrain Victorious rider Matej Mohoric of Slovenia in action before winning stage 7 Pool via REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LE CREUSOT, France (Reuters) - Slovenian Matej Mohoric won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a massive 249.1-km ride from Le Creusot on Friday.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider prevailed from the day’s breakaway, which also featured yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel.