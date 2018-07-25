Cycling: Quintana wins stage 17 as Thomas extends Tour de France lead

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, France (Reuters) - Colombian Nairo Quintana won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 65-km mountain trek from Bagneres-de-Luchon as Geraint Thomas took a big step toward overall victory on Wednesday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 65-km Stage 17 from Bagneres-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet - July 25, 2018 - Movistar Team rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia wins the stage. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Quintana attacked at the foot of the last climb up to the Col du Portet to beat Ireland’s Dan Martin by 28 seconds.

Thomas was third, 47 seconds off the pace as he extended his overall lead after defending champion and Team Sky team mate Chris Froome crossed the line 1:35 off the pace.

Overall, Thomas leads Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 1:59 and fellow Briton Froome by 2:31.