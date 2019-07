Cycling: Simon Yates wins stage 15 as Pinot further impresses

Cycling - Tour de France - The 185-km Stage 15 from Limoux to Foix Prat d'Albis - July 21, 2019 - Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates of Britain wins the stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FOIX, France (Reuters) - Britain’s Simon Yates won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 185-km mountain trek from Limoux, while Frenchman Thibaut Pinot emerged as the strongest main contender after the Pyrenean leg of the race on Sunday.

Yates won from the day’s breakaway, 33 seconds ahead of Pinot whose attack seven kilometers from the finish in the final ascent to the Prat d’Albis blew away the favorites’ group.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe was among those dropped but he retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey, while defending champion Geraint Thomas lost further ground.

Before Monday’s rest day, Alaphilippe leads Thomas by 1:35, Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk by 1:47 and Pinot by 1:50.

Thomas’s Ineos team mate Egan Bernal of Colombia, who was the last rider dropped by Pinot, is fifth overall, 2:02 off the pace.