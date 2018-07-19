FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 19, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Cycling: Thomas extends Tour de France lead with Alpe d'Huez win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

L’ALPE D’HUEZ, France (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas claimed his second win a row when he prevailed in the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 175.5-km ride from Bourg-Saint-Maurice ending up on the iconic Alpe d’Huez, to extend his overall lead on Thursday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 175.5-km Stage 12 from Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs to Alpe d’Huez - July 19, 2018 - Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain wins the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thomas accelerated in the last stretch to beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin and France’s Romain Bardet who were second and third, two and three seconds behind respectively.

Defending champion Chris Froome finished fourth, also three seconds off the pace, as boos came from the crowd.

Overall, Thomas leads Froome by one minute 39 seconds and Dumoulin by 1:50.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.