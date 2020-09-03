Sports News
September 3, 2020 / 2:50 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 6 - Le Teil to Mont Aigoual - France - September 3, 2020. Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan wins the stage. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

MONT AIGOUAL, France (Reuters) - Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday.

The Astana rider prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of the Mont Aigoual.

Spain’s Jesus Herrada took second place, 55 seconds behind with Belgian Greg van Avermaet finishing third, 2:15 off the pace.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after staying tucked in the main peloton, which crossed the line with a deficit of 2:53.

“We talked about it in the team bus this morning and we agreed that it was a stage that suited me,” said Lutsenko, who broke clear in the punishing ascent to the Col de la Lusette, a 11.7km climb at an average gradient of 7.3%.

Friday’s seventh stage is a 168-km ride from Millau to Lavaur.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

