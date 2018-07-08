Sagan takes stage two and overall lead of Tour de France

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France (Reuters) - World champion Peter Sagan won a crash-marred second stage of the Tour de France and took the overall leader’s yellow jersey with a perfectly-timed sprint on Sunday.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 182.5-km Stage 2 from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon - July 8, 2018 - BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia wins the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Slovak beat Italian Sonny Colbrelli and France’s Arnaud Demare, who were second and third, respectively.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria, who won the opening stage on Saturday and wore the yellow jersey during the 182.5-km ride from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain, crashed in the finale and was unable to contest the sprint.