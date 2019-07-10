Sports News
Slovak Sagan claims fifth stage of Tour

Cycling - Tour de France - The 175.5-km Stage 5 from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar - July 10, 2019 - BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia celebrates winning the stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

COLMAR, France (Reuters) - Slovakian Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tour de France, a 175.5-km bumpy ride from St Die des Vosges on Wednesday.

The three-time world champion beat Belgian Wout van Aert and Italian Matteo Trentin in a sprint finish.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

The overall contenders had a quiet day in the peloton ahead of Thursday’s sixth stage, a 160.5-km ride from Mulhouse ending at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.

