Sports News
July 11, 2019 / 4:10 PM / in 24 minutes

Teuns wins Tour stage six as Ciccone takes yellow

1 Min Read

Cycling - Tour de France - The 160.5-km Stage 6 from Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles - July 11, 2019 - Bahrain-Merida rider Dylan Teuns of Belgium wins the stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France (Reuters) - Belgian Dylan Teuns won the sixth stage of the Tour de France, a 160.5-km ride from Mulhouse on Thursday.

The Bahrain-Merida rider beat Italian Giulio Ciccone, who claimed the overall leader’s yellow jersey at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles after a 7km ascent at an average gradient of 8.7%.

Belgian Xandro Meurisse took third place.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was the strongest of the overall contenders as he took fourth place, two seconds ahead of fifth-placed Thibaut Pinot of France.

Thomas’s Ineo team mate Egan Bernal of Colombia ended up 12th, nine seconds behind the Briton.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below