Thomas in the driving seat as rivals lose considerable time

Cycling - Tour de France - The 200-km Stage 8 from Macon to Saint-Etienne - July 13, 2019 - Team INEOS rider Geraint Thomas of Britain in the peloton. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

ALBI, France (Reuters) - Defending champion Geraint Thomas gained time on a handful of rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the peloton in the climax of Monday’s 10th stage of the Tour de France.

Thomas was on the right end of a bunch split 35 kilometres from the finish of the 217.5-km ride from St Flour with France’s Thibaut Pinot, Dane Jakob Fuglsang and Australian Richie Porte trapped behind. The trio finished 1:39 off the pace, according to a provisional result.

Dutchman Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish with Thomas, his Ineos team mate Egan Bernal and fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana in the main group.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, whose Deceuninck-Quick Step team’s acceleration in the crosswinds caused the decisive split, retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey as he crossed the line at the same time as Van Aert.