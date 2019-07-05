Cycling: Froome out of hospital after horror crash

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome came out of hospital and returned home on Friday, more than three weeks after a high-speed crash ruled him out of this year’s race.

FILE PHOTO: Cyclist Chris Froome attends the launching of Team Ineos with the team's general manager Dave Brailsford in Linton, Yorkshire, Britain May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Martyn Herman/File Photo

Team Ineos rider Froome, 34, struck a wall at 54kph while on a training ride during the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12, suffering multiple fractures.

On Friday, the Briton posted an update on his Twitter account, sending a message of support for his team mates who begin the race in his absence in Brussels on Saturday.

“It’s a huge disappointment not to be at the Tour but I’m relieved to finally be out of hospital and home,” he said.

“I’ll be following all the action from bed — so make it a good one.”

Earlier Team Ineos sporting director Dave Brailsford confirmed the news that Froome, who would have been going for a record-equaling fifth Tour title, had left hospital.

“Chris has left hospital and was transferred home,” he said.

“It’s a big step for him. He’s managed to put his feet on the floor for the first time in quite a long time.

“A few of the guys here have been to visit him and he’s in remarkable spirits for the situation he’s found himself in.”

Froome broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in the accident which happened after he took his hands off the handlebar to blow his nose and was hit by a gust of wind.