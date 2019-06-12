Froome in hospital after crash in Criterium du Dauphine

FILE PHOTO: Cyclist Chris Froome attends a news conference to unveil the itinerary of the 2019 Tour de France cycling race in Paris, France, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Chris Froome was taken to hospital following a crash ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday in the build-up to his bid for a fifth Tour de France title next month.

The Briton pulled out of the race after crashing during a course reconnaissance of the 26.1 km individual time trial around Roanne in central France.

“Team Ineos can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

“He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course.”

Froome, alongside team mate Geraint Thomas, is one of the favorites for the Tour de France which begins on July 6.