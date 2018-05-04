FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 4, 2018 / 12:22 PM / in 2 hours

Froome crashes ahead of Giro d'Italia start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Chris Froome crashed on a recon ride ahead of the opening day’s time trial at the Giro d’Italia in Jerusalem on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race - Pre-race teams presentation, Jerusalem - May 3, 2018 - Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain is seen during the presentation of cycling teams. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The Team Sky rider, who was taking a look at the course, suffered bruises to the right side of his body, including a cut to the knee, but picked himself up immediately and was later examined by team doctors.

Four-times Tour de France winner Froome, who has not ridden in the Giro since 2010, is attempting to win the grueling road race for the first time.

The 32-year-old is aiming to become the first rider to complete the Giro/Tour double since Italian Marco Pantani achieved the feat in 1998.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.