Battaglin wins Giro stage five in Italian one-two

SANTA NINFA (Reuters) - Italian Enrico Battaglin launched a late attack to win the 153-kilometre fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa on Wednesday.

Cycling – the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race – The 9.7-km Stage 1 in Jerusalem – May 4, 2018 - Team Lotto rider Enrico Battaglin of Italy prepares at the start line. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider, who finished third in stage four on Tuesday, attacked on the last meters of the uphill finale and crossed the finish line ahead of compatriot Giovanni Visconti and Portugal’s Jose Goncalves.

It was the 28-year-old’s third stage win at the Giro d’Italia.

Australian Rohan Dennis managed to weather the storm to hold on to the pink jersey in Sicily ahead of Thursday’s mountain stage to Mount Etna.