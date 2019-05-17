Cycling: Bilbao takes Giro stage seven as Conti stays in the pink

L’AQUILA, Italy (Reuters) - Spain’s Pello Bilbao claimed the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday, a 185-km undulating ride from Vasto to L’Aquila.

The Astana rider attacked from a small group of breakaway riders 1.5km from the finish in the final punchy climb, holding off France’s Tony Gallopin and Italian Davide Formolo, who were second and third respectively five seconds behind.

Italian Valerio Conti finished in the main pack, 1:07 off the pace, to retain the overall leader’s pink jersey.

The overall favorites had an uneventful day in the peloton.