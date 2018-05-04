Cycling: Dumoulin wins Giro opening time trial as Froome struggles

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Defending champion Tom Dumoulin claimed the overall lead at the Giro d’Italia on Friday as the Dutchman won the opening time trial in Jerusalem.

Cycling – the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race – The 9.7-km Stage 1 in Jerusalem – May 4, 2018 - Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands prepares at the start line. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Dumoulin clocked 12 minutes and two seconds on the 9.7-kilometre course to don the maglia rosa.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome, who sustained bruises in a crash during the course reconnaissance earlier on Friday, was a distant 21st.

Another top contender, France’s Thibaut Pinot, was 16th, 33 seconds off the pace.

“I had been feeling good lately and today I took time off of my rivals, that’s all I wanted,” said Dumoulin.

Froome lost 37 seconds on the Team Sunweb rider.