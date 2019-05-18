Cycling: Ewan wins Giro d'Italia eighth stage, Conti stays in pink

PESARO, Italy (Reuters) - Australian Caleb Ewan claimed a second career win on the Giro d’Italia when he prevailed in the eighth stage, a 239-km ride from Tortorelo Lido on Saturday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, a stage winner in 2017, was perfectly positioned after a tight curve 200 meters from the line and beat Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in a short sprint.

German Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads the points classification, took third place.

Italian Valerio Conti of Team UAE retained the overall leader’s pink jersey.