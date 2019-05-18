Sports News
May 18, 2019 / 3:35 PM / in 5 minutes

Cycling: Ewan wins Giro d'Italia eighth stage, Conti stays in pink

1 Min Read

PESARO, Italy (Reuters) - Australian Caleb Ewan claimed a second career win on the Giro d’Italia when he prevailed in the eighth stage, a 239-km ride from Tortorelo Lido on Saturday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, a stage winner in 2017, was perfectly positioned after a tight curve 200 meters from the line and beat Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in a short sprint.

German Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who leads the points classification, took third place.

Italian Valerio Conti of Team UAE retained the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below