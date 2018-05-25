Cycling: Froome roars into Giro lead with stunning stage 19 win

(Reuters) - Chris Froome produced an astonishing lone attack to roar into the overall lead at the Giro d’Italia on Friday, winning stage 19 with a performance that will go down in cycling folklore.

Cycling – the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race – The 9.7-km Stage 1 in Jerusalem – May 4, 2018 - Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain prepares at the start line. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The Team Sky rider started the 185-kilometre ride from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia in fourth place in the general classification, but left his rivals for dead with a burst of pace 80km from home on the Colle delle Finestre.

It looked a huge gamble but Froome powered away and went over the Sestriere summit alone before climbing up the Jafferau to the finish and into the Maglia Rosa for the first time in his glittering career.

He will go into Saturday’s final mountain stage with a 40 second lead over reigning champion Tom Dumoulin — an unthinkable situation 24 hours earlier.

Long-time leader Simon Yates, who started the day three minutes and 22 seconds ahead of British compatriot Froome, ended the stage with his Giro hopes in tatters after blowing up.

Dumoulin began the day in second place, nearly three minutes ahead of Froome, but was left desperately trying to minimize the damage to the Briton on the final climb.

He failed to even earn any time bonuses as he was overtaken in the final 500 meters, finishing fifth, three minutes and 23 seconds behind Froome who also took time bonuses.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot is third overall after attacking an exhausted Dumoulin in the sprint to the line.

Froome, who struggled in the first week and looked off the pace, is now favorite to become the first Briton to win the Giro, meaning he will be the reigning champion of all three grand Tours after winning the Tour de France and Vuelta Espana last year.

“We knew it would take something really special today to first of all get rid of Simon and get away from Dumoulin,” Froome told Eurosport. “To go from fourth to first, I knew that wasn’t going to happen on the last climb.

“The Finistre was the perfect place to do it because the gravel roads remind me of riding on the roads back in Africa.

“I just felt it was now or never. The legs are feeling good and I’ve been feeling better and better as the race has gone on.

“Hopefully we can finish it off tomorrow.”