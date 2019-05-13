Cycling: Gaviria takes Giro stage three after Viviani disqualified

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race - The 229-km Stage 3 from Beersheba to Eilat, Israel - May 6, 2018 - Team Quick-Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy stands on the podium after the 3rd stage in Eilat, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Keidar

ORBETELLO, Italy (Reuters) - Fernando Gaviria of Colombia won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia after Italian champion Elia Viviani was disqualified from the stage for dangerous sprinting, organisers said on Monday.

“The Jury watched the video footage of the sprint and has decided to relegate Elia Viviani. The winner is Fernando Gaviria,” organisers said.

Viviani appeared to deviate from his line of sprinting.

France’s Arnaud Demare was second and German Pascal Ackermann third.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s pink jersey.