Cycling: Giro d'Italia to start from Piedmont region - organisers

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, Italy - October 25, 2020 UCI WorldTeam Ineos Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates on the podium after winning the Giro d'Italia REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

(Reuters) - This year’s Giro d’Italia will start from the Piedmont region with an individual time trial in Turin, 160 years after it served as the first capital of the united Italy, organisers said on Thursday.

The second and third stages, from Stupinigi to Novara and Biella to Canale, respectively, will also be hosted by the region, which is hosting the ‘Grande Partenza’ for the first time since the race departed from Turin in 2011.

The three-week grand tour will return to Piedmont for the finish of stage 19 at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia, followed by a stage 20 start from Verbania the next day.

The Giro is to be held from May 8-30.