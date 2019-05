FILE PHOTO: Cycling - the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race - The 229-km Stage 3 from Beersheba to Eilat, Israel - May 6, 2018 - Team Quick-Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy stands on the podium after the 3rd stage in Eilat, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Keidar

ORBETELLO, Italy (Reuters) - Italian champion Elia Viviani claimed the third stage of the Giro d’Italia, a 220-km ride from Vinci on Monday.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria was second with France’s Arnaud Demare coming home third.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s pink jersey.