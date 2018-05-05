Viviani wins Giro stage two as Dennis sprints to overall lead

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Quick-Step rider Elia Viviani grabbed his second grand tour win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday as Australian Rohan Dennis took the overall lead after the second stage.

Cycling – the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race – The 167-km Stage 2 from Haifa to Tel Aviv, Israel - May 5, 2018 - Riders compete on a main road near Netanya, Israel . REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Viviani was well off the pace with less than two kilometers to go but the Italian powered home to win comfortably ahead of Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

BMC Racing rider Dennis won the second intermediate sprint to gain crucial bonus seconds and eclipse defending champion Tom Dumoulin, of Team Sunweb, to take the maglia rosa.

Enrico Barbin, of Bardiani–CSF, was the first to the summit in the solitary climb in the second stage to clinch the blue jersey in Tel Aviv.