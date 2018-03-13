Cycling: Kwiatkowski wins Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Milan-San Remo

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (Reuters) - Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski claimed the Tirreno-Adriatico week-long race as he retained the overall leader’s blue jersey after the final individual time trial on Tuesday.

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 22.5-km individual time trial Stage 20 from Marseille to Marseille, France - July 22, 2017 - Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland on the finish line. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann - RC1654CABF10

The Polish rider, who appears in great form four days before the first Monument (top classic) of the season, Saturday’s Milan-San Remo, beat Italian Damiano Cruso of BMC Racing by 24 seconds.

His Sky team mate Geraint Thomas of Britain ended up third overall, 32 seconds off the pace.

Australian Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) was the fastest on the 10-km course around San Benedetto Del Tronto as he set off in dry conditions, unlike the top favorites, to clock 11 minutes 14 seconds.