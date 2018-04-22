FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 22, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cycling: Jungels rides solo to Liege-Bastogne-Liege win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANS, Belgium (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels upset the pre-race favorites to ride solo to victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege ‘Monument’ classic on Sunday.

The Quick Step-Floors rider sped away from the main group towards the end and never looked back as the main contenders played mind games behind.

Canadian Michal Woods took second place ahead of France’s Romain Bardet.

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen prevailed in the women’s race, achieving the Fleche Wallonne/Liege-Bastogne-Liege double for the second year in a row.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth of five Monument (top) classics after Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and before the Tour of Lombardy.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.