March 10, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Cycling: Groenewegen takes Paris-Nice opening stage

PARIS (Reuters) - Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the opening stage of the week-long Paris-Nice race, a 138.5-km ride around St Germain en Laye, to claim the overall lead on Sunday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider outsprinted Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and another Dutchman, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick step), who were second and third respectively.

Australian Michael Matthews, three times a stage winner on the ‘Race to the Sun’, abandoned the event after a crash.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

