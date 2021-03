Cycling: Roglic consolidates Paris-Nice lead with another stage win

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles - France - September 19, 2020. Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LA COLMIANE, France (Reuters) - Primoz Roglic strengthened his overall lead in the Paris-Nice race by powering to victory on the seventh stage on Saturday, a 119.2-km ride from Le Broc.

The Vuelta a Espana champion took his third stage win in this year’s edition with a late acceleration on the final climb to La Colmiane (16.3km at 6.3%) to beat Swiss Gino Mader by two seconds.

Germany’s Maximilian Schachmann finished third, five seconds off the pace.

Slovenian Roglic now holds a 52-second lead over Schachmann, with Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov in third place, 1:11 off the pace.

Sunday’s eighth and final stage is a 93-km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens, after the initial course, a ride around Nice, was changed amid a weekend lockdown in some Cote d’Azur cities because of COVID-19.