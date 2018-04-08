Cycling: Belgian rider in 'life-threatening' condition after cardiac arrest

ROUBAIX (Reuters) - Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts is in a “life-threatening condition after suffering a cardiac arrest” during the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic, race organizers said in a statement on Sunday.

TV footage showed Goolaerts, 23, receiving CPR treatment from medics by the side of the road after crashing.

Shortly after the 257-km race ended, Paris-Roubaix director Christian Prudhomme told Reuters that Goolaerts had to undergo a scan at the Lille hospital.

“His situation is still very worrying,” Prudhomme, who is also the Tour de France director, added.

His team, Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, said in a statement that Goolaerts had been taken to hospital having been involved in a crash.

They later appealed for people to refrain from speculation as they wait for an update on his situation.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends now,” the team said.