ROUBAIX, France (Reuters) - World champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic race over 257km on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 162.5 km (101 miles) Stage 11 from Carcassone to Montpellier, France - 13/07/2016 - Tinkoff team rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia wins on the finish line. REUTERS/Juan Medina Picture Supplied by Action Images

Swiss Silvan Dillier was second and Dutchman Niki Terpstra came home third.