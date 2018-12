Cycling - Tour de France - Rest day - Carcassonne, France, July 23, 2018. The logo of Team Sky is seen on a bus on the second rest day. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Sky will end its involvement in cycling after the 2019 season, Team Sky said on Wednesday.

The team will continue to race under a different name if a new sponsor is secured to provide funding from the beginning of 2020, Team Sky said in a statement.