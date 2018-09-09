FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tour champion Thomas signs new deal with Team Sky

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has signed a three-year contract extension with Team Sky, ending speculation that the Welshman could seek a leader’s role with another outfit.

FILE PHOTO - Cycling - Geraint Thomas Homecoming Parade - Cardiff, Britain - August 9, 2018 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas wearing the yellow jersey as he speaks to the crowd during the homecoming parade after his victory in the Tour De France REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

“I’m pleased it’s sorted — and delighted to be staying with the team,” the 32-year-old said on the Team Sky website on Sunday. “It’s been a great journey for me with Team Sky and obviously the last few months have been crazy.”

Thomas’s contract was due to expire at the end of the year and last month he said he was open to listening to other offers.

Former track Olympic gold medalist Thomas joined Team Sky in 2010 but initially lived in the shadow of Bradley Wiggins and four-times Tour champion Chris Froome.

He eclipsed Froome at the Tour this year, however, and now looks set to challenge him for superiority in the British team.

“It really is one big happy family where my relationship with Team Sky is concerned, so I couldn’t be more delighted,” Thomas said.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon

