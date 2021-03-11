Alaphilippe beats Van der Poel to win Tirreno-Adriatico stage two

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - September 27, 2020. France's Julian Alaphilippe in action during the Men's Elite Road Race Pool via REUTERS/Luca Bettini

CHIUSDINO, Italy (Reuters) - World champion Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico race on Thursday with an impressive kick in the uphill finish to Chiusdino.

After the 202 km stage from Camaiore, the Frenchman held off Mathieu van der Poel, five days after the Dutchman beat him in the Strade Bianche classic.

Belgian Wout van Aert took third place to retain the overall lead after sprinting to victory in the opening stage on Wednesday.

Friday’s third stage is an undulating 219-km ride from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino.