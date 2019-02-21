Cycling: Copenhagen to host 2021 Tour de France depart

FILE PHOTO: A street for cyclists pictured near by famous landmark Nyhavn in Copenhagen, Denmark April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Copenhagen will host the opening three stages of the 2021 Tour de France, cycling governing body the UCI said on Thursday.

The move follows a trend of starting the Tour outside France with Brussels hosting this year’s Grand Depart, German city Dusseldorf having the honor in 2017 and Utrecht in the Netherlands launching the race in 2015.

Britain, in 2007 and 2014, also hosted the Grand Depart, as has Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland but this is the first time it will begin in Scandinavia.

“The Danes set an outstanding example by making bicycles their leading means of transport in urban areas,” race director Christian Prudhomme said in a statement.

“In Copenhagen, we will meet fans who acclaim the champions of world cycling.

“The energy that supporters and curious locals will channel to riders, followers and viewers of the Tour will most assuredly be a great source of inspiration to succeed in our greatest challenge — seeing the future on a bike.”