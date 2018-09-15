FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 15, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Cycling: Britain's Yates poised for Vuelta victory

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Simon Yates all but assured himself victory in the Vuelta a Espana by finishing third in Saturday’s 20th and penultimate stage.

The 26-year-old Michelton-Scott rider survived an arduous final mountain stage to the Coll de la Gallina and will take a lead of one minute 46 seconds into Sunday’s final processional stage to Madrid.

Yates is set to complete an unprecedented clean sweep of this year’s Grand Tours by British riders after Chris Froome’s Giro d’Italia win and Geraint Thomas’s victory at the Tour de France.

Spain’s Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) and Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished first and second to put themselves on to the general classification podium with one stage remaining.

The victory will come as a relief for Yates, who led the Giro d’Italia in May for 13 stages before running out of gas as Froome clinched the title.

“Finally, I think it’s sinking in,” he said.

“I’m incredibly proud, and incredibly proud of the team also. They carried me through the entire three weeks. It’s the first GT for the team - it’s just unbelievable.

“In the last climb, I was really at my limit. Lopez and Mas they were really incredible in the final. I just tried to make my own rhythm. That was it, really. I gave it everything I had and thankfully it was enough.”

Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde entered the 97-kilometer stage in second place but he cracked on the final climb and lost more than three minutes.

The 38-year-old former winner slipped to fifth place in the overall standings.

Sunday’s 21st stage is a flat 101-kilometer ride from Alcorcon to the Spanish capital.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.