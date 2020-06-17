Cycling: French label Paule Ka to sponsor Bigla-Katusha team

(Reuters) - French fashion label Paule Ka will become Bigla-Katusha’s main sponsor from next month until the end of 2024, the Swiss women’s cycling team said on Wednesday.

“The team will seek World Tour (elite) status for the 2021 season onwards,” Continental (second division) team Bigla-Katusha said in a statement.

“We are happy to support the team and its talented women in their pursuit of athletic achievements,” Paule Ka owner Matthias Thoma said.

Paule Ka says on its website it has a presence in 37 countries, with more than 320 points of sale and 90 boutiques and department store corners dedicated exclusively to the label.