Devastated Australian Spratt to miss Imola road race

(Reuters) - Australian cyclist Amanda Spratt has been ruled out of this week’s UCI Road World Championships in Imola after failing to recover from injuries sustained in the Giro Rosa.

Spratt, who claimed the bronze medal in the women’s road race last year, damaged her shoulder and suffered concussion in a crash that has also ruled out Mitchelton-Scott team mate and reigning world champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

“Right now it feels pretty devastating that I am not well enough to be able to race the Worlds,” Spratt said.

Spratt will be replaced in the Australian team by experienced racer Tiffany Cromwell.

“My shoulder is recovering well but unfortunately, my concussion still needs some time,” Spratt who was runner-up in the world championships in 2018, said.

“The Worlds was a huge target so it’s hard to come to terms with knowing the form was exactly where it needed to be.”

The women’s road race takes place on Saturday over a hilly 144km course.