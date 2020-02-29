Sports News
February 29, 2020 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cycling: Friedrich delivers more gold for Germany's women

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

Cycling - 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Women's 500m Time Trial Final - Berlin, Germany - February 29, 2020. Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s women maintained their searing pace at the track world championships as Lea Friedrich won the 500m time trial on Saturday to give the hosts a third gold medal in Berlin.

The 20-year-old, part of the new vanguard of German sprinters, added to the team sprint gold she won earlier in the week with a sizzling two laps of the track.

She clocked 33.121 to end the gold-medal dream of Mexico’s Jessica Salazar by less than a tenth of a second.

It has been a spectacular week for Germany’s women for whom Emma Hinze won the individual sprint on Friday.

Last year’s world championships were disappointing for Germany with the women managing only two medals, a silver and a bronze.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below