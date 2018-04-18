Cycling: Cavendish to return from injury in Tour de Yorkshire

(Reuters) - British sprinter Mark Cavendish will return to action at next month’s Tour de Yorkshire after recovering from injuries sustained during a crash in March, race organizers Welcome to Yorkshire said on Wednesday.

2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Final - Men's Omnium Flying Lap 250m Time Trial - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Mark Cavendish (GBR) of Britain competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

The 32-year-old was ruled out of this month’s Commonwealth Games, where he was due to represent the Isle of Man, after he suffered a broken rib and damaged ankle following a high speed crash in the Milan-San Remo one-day race.

Cavendish, who has amassed 30 Tour de France stage wins, the most for a sprint specialist, has recovered faster than expected and his Dimension Data team confirmed his participation in the British race.

“Mark is a living legend in the world of cycling and we’re over the moon that he will be competing at the Tour de Yorkshire next month,” Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Gary Verity said in a statement.

“I’m sure Mark will have his eyes on at least two of the stages on this year’s route and we can’t wait to see him launch his trademark sprint.

“It’s not every day you get to see a sportsman of his stature competing on home roads, and we’re certain he’ll receive a hero’s welcome.”

The Tour de Yorkshire is a four-day road race, which has been held since 2015. Cavendish’s team-mate Serge Pauwels won the race last year.